So what the hell is Kanye thinking? Does he have no qualms getting chummy with a man who has openly body-shamed the woman who gave birth to his child? Where is his loyalty to his wife and family? Has he thought about how he might explain this to North — being friendly with a person who insulted her mom's appearance? What about her dignity? Trump's treatment of Kardashian has been callous and cruel. And while there are many, many questions we have about the unexpected relationship between the rapper and the President-elect, the mystery of how, exactly, Kanye is justifying this disregard for his wife — to her, and to himself — is the most challenging of all.

