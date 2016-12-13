5 Things We Wish Kanye West & Donald Trump Talked About



2. Naming their kids creatively.



West has North and Saint, while the Donald took a break from basic names like Eric to name his son with Melania "Barron." Maybe their brainstorming in case either of them decides to expand their family?



3. Reality shows.



Ah, yes — one more thing that West and Trump have in common. Perhaps West was asking for advice on how to approach his next appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from someone who spent years firing job hopefuls on TV.



4. The pressure of the public eye.



Both Trump and West seem to adore attention, but, let's be real, it isn't always a walk in the park. Maybe West was schooling Trump on what hats from his fashion collection hide your face from the paparazzi best, as well as keep your hair under control.



5. Taylor Swift.



Trump appeared naked in West's controversial music video for the song that called out Swift and launched a media battle between West and Swift's camps. Trump appears to be a Swift fan — hence that call for a West boycott in 2009 — so maybe Trump is reminding West to play nice with the "Blank Space" singer in the future. You know, pal to pal.



I can't wait to find out that this meeting between Trump and West was nothing more than a fever dream.

