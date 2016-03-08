The Rules Of Oversized Dressing, According To Stella McCartney

Being good at wearing oversized clothing doesn't necessarily mean you buy all your clothes two sizes bigger. It means understanding where you can go big, and where you should pare back; how to balance an exaggerated shape with something else; and what "big" actually means, anyway (Long? Wide? Playful proportions?).
No one understands "oversized" quite like Stella McCartney, who's able to present cozy, cool-looking oversized shapes that still feel polished, feminine, and pretty. Her fall 2016 collection was like a distillation of her best and biggest (literally) hits, and with plenty of notes to copy down. Click through to see the seven oversized pieces to have come fall, and the key tricks to wearing them with panache.
