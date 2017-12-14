21 Oversized Sweaters For That Olsen Twin Look

Oversized sweaters are a fall wardrobe essential. There's no denying it. Like clockwork, the trend re-emerges year-after-year to remind us exactly why we're all so obsessed. First off, they're ridiculously warm — which comes in handy for those who are forced to brave the cold temperatures outdoors. Second, they can be combined with practically any other item in your wardrobe to create a layered look that's worth Instagramming every. single. time.