21 Oversized Sweaters For That Olsen Twin Look

Oversized sweaters are a fall wardrobe essential. There's no denying it. Like clockwork, the trend re-emerges year-after-year to remind us exactly why we're all so obsessed. First off, they're ridiculously warm — which comes in handy for those who are forced to brave the cold temperatures outdoors. Second, they can be combined with practically any other item in your wardrobe to create a layered look that's worth Instagramming every. single. time.
Now, let's think about the styling possibilities: A chunky knit with mom jeans. An extra-loose V-neck worn over an extra-tight turtleneck. A balloon-sleeved number tucked into a mini skirt. The options are endless (and if you need further inspiration, simple Google "Mary Kate Olsen oversized outfits"). When the weather outside isn't great, you'll need pieces that pull double-duty when it comes to style and practicality. Here's 21 options that do just the trick.