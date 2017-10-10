The Olsens' Guide To Mastering Oversized Fall Dressing

It's always around this time of year when I want to channel my inner (erm, outer) Olsen. Sure, Mary-Kate and Ashley look incomprehensibly chic all year round, but we all know it's fall and winter when their style really thrives — the way they carry those oversized sweaters, humongous coats, and cozy blanket scarves make it look easy, when really, if any of you have tried mastering this look, you know it is far from effortless.
The biggest feat? Conquering these silhouettes when you're barely five feet tall. I brush 5'2" on a good day, I find it especially impressive that these two tiny fashion icons have made the oversized look their signature. How do they do it? Well, it seems like it's all about mastering the shapes and proportions that, sure, are largely oversized, but still look flattering (just, not in the traditional sense of the word). And, keeping the styling sophisticated and minimal is hands-down the Olsen Way.
To usher in the first days of Oversized Season, click through for some of Mary-Kate and Ashley's most effortless, baggy-in-a-good-way ensembles, from slouchy coats to chunky cardigans. This season, we're diving headfirst into all-big-everything — and looking so cool doing it (at least, trying to).