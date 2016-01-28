With #Blizzard2016 leaving behind a sea of white, knee deep snow unfortunately means staying indoors. But when bad weather strikes, all hope isn't lost, because a snow-covered driveway also means a flawless excuse for canceled plans and bingeing on your new Netflix addiction, guilt-free. And your chill approach to winter storms definitely deserves an outfit that properly reflects your mood. The requisite sweats and fuzzy socks might be on the list, but nothing fulfills our fashion-forward-but-still-cozy requirements like an oversized sweater.
Leggings and thigh-highs, skinny jeans and a sneaker, a skirt and chelsea boots: Is there anything that doesn't pair well with a chunky knit? So while you're brrr-acing yourself indoors and out, flip through these 13 picks for the ultimate in publicly acceptable loungewear.
