The female fashion crowd is notorious for stealing things from the men's section and making them all their own — just look at the rise of "boyfriend jeans" and "dad hats." But if you ask us, any piece of clothing should be fair game for anyone if it means a killer outfit — and, there's one affordable item in particular that's we can see trending as 2017 unfolds, regardless of gender: oversized, long-sleeved tees being worn as an It item.