The female fashion crowd is notorious for stealing things from the men's section and making them all their own — just look at the rise of "boyfriend jeans" and "dad hats." But if you ask us, any piece of clothing should be fair game for anyone if it means a killer outfit — and, there's one affordable item in particular that's we can see trending as 2017 unfolds, regardless of gender: oversized, long-sleeved tees being worn as an It item.
It's no surprise we've seen tons of women sporting them on Instagram: They're that perfect contrast to a piece that feels a little dressed up (so if you're wondering how to wear your New Year's dress again, consider throwing one of these on underneath it). You know when something just feels a little much? With a wardrobe hero like this, you can make a velvet dress or pair of sparkly statement earrings feel more grounded in no time. And, chances are it shouldn't cost you more than $7.
To get the look, stick with the most normcore version you can find — we're talking Hanes, Gildan, or whatever sports or basics brand you can find at your local Walmart, Sports Authority, or Target. It helps to get one with that ribbed cuff and neckline detail: When you go a few sizes up, the fitted wrists cause the sleeves to billow just so, creating a look that's way more luxe than its price tag. And if you're feeling really creative, try tugging or cutting it to nail the off-the-shoulder trend. For my own take on the style, I was inspired by a photo of ex-Grazia editor, current Attico designer Gilda Ambrosio during last fashion month, who layered one under a light pink, deep-V slip. So, I scored one at American Apparel and threw it under a velvet wrap dress from Who What Wear's Target collection, and topped it off with a fancy earring from H&M. See? It really does go with everything.
We've been in love with wearing turtlenecks under so many different items for long enough, so we consider this soon-to-be trend the perfect progression to a fresh, basic (in a good way), and layerable piece that feels relevant, without breaking the bank. Or, if you want to get really symbolic about it, consider this yet another example of how oversized clothing might be fashion's way of dealing with the turbulent times we live in. Regardless, I'll definitely be stocking up on this cheap fix to get through the rest of winter. The only question is: Will you?
