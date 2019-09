To get the look, stick with the most normcore version you can find — we're talking Hanes, Gildan, or whatever sports or basics brand you can find at your local Walmart, Sports Authority, or Target. It helps to get one with that ribbed cuff and neckline detail: When you go a few sizes up, the fitted wrists cause the sleeves to billow just so, creating a look that's way more luxe than its price tag. And if you're feeling really creative, try tugging or cutting it to nail the off-the-shoulder trend. For my own take on the style , I was inspired by a photo of ex-Grazia editor, current Attico designer Gilda Ambrosio during last fashion month, who layered one under a light pink, deep-V slip. So, I scored one at American Apparel and threw it under a velvet wrap dress from Who What Wear's Target collection, and topped it off with a fancy earring from H&M. See? It really does go with everything.