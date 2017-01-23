Behold, The Coat All Of Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing At Sundance

There are two types of celebrities in the world: those who are weather-proof (think: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé), and those who actually bundle up when it's cold out. Today, we gather to admire the taste of the latter. Atop the mountains of Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is well underway, and celebrities are out in full force with some of the coziest outerwear we've seen (outside of our own loyal puffers, that is).
Everyone from Aubrey Plaza to Rooney Mara has brought this season's boldest coats to the step-and-repeats of the event, and we're ogling them from lapel to hem. Speaking of lapels, it'd seem the actresses decided to go big instead of going home, with extended collars and large oversized buttons on most. Thanks to Elizabeth Olsen, we know how to style a floor-length amount of prints, and thanks to Riley Keough, we learned that even a statement coat lends the opportunity to get political. See the rest of our favorite's from the festival ahead.