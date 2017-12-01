In an odd twist of fate, puffers are having more than "a moment" right now. Once the unofficial uniform of the après ski set, or Miranda Hobbes strolling around Manhattan, the down jacket is now this season’s most wearable wardrobe update.
Thanks to Demna Gvasalia, the mastermind behind Balenciaga and Vetements, the oversized, dead-of-winter topper somehow feels chic — especially worn hanging off-the-shoulder with sharply tailored trousers and a bold turtleneck. Luckily for our purses, though, it wasn’t just the aforementioned luxury labels that prioritized the style; contemporary brands like Marques’Almeida and Isa Arfen each showed their own respective styles (some were big enough to double as a sleeping bag; others were beautifully fluid, rendered in deep magenta-and-charcoal velvet). The style has, of course, trickled down into fast fashion as well, with retailers like Zara, Topshop, and more adopting the trend (and producing more affordable versions).
As much as we hate to even think about winter coming, it is a univerally acknowledged truth that those who do not buy their coats in August shall live in eternal regret. Kidding. (Kind of). Either way, the options ahead are ones worth investing in now, way before the cold weather actually hits.