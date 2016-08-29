Puffer Jackets To Buy In August. Seriously.

Puffer jackets (or puffa, depending on your preference) are having more than a moment right now. Once the preserve of posh boys on the après ski or Miranda Hobbes strolling around Manhattan, the down jacket is now this season’s most wearable wardrobe update. Thanks to Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s new (ish) Creative Director, the puffer feels chic – worn thrust off the shoulder with sharply tailored trousers and a bejewelled polo neck sweater. Lucky for our purses, it wasn’t just Balenciaga who prioritised the style, with Marques’Almeida showing puffers oversized enough to double up as a sleeping bag, and hot London label Isa Arfen presenting beautifully fluid jackets, rendered in deep magenta and charcoal velvet.
As much as we hate to remind you that winter is coming, it is a truth universally acknowledged that those who do not buy their coats in August shall live in eternal regret, so here’s a round-up of the best around...
