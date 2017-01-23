Behold, The Coat All Of Your Favourite Celebs Are Wearing At Sundance

Everyone from Aubrey Plaza to Rooney Mara has brought this season's boldest coats to the step-and-repeats of the event, and we're ogling them from lapel to hem. Speaking of lapels, it'd seem the actresses decided to go big instead of going home, with extended collars and large oversized buttons on most. Thanks to Elizabeth Olsen, we know how to style a floor-length amount of prints, and thanks to Riley Keough, we learned that even a statement coat lends the opportunity to get political. See the rest of our favourite's from the festival ahead.