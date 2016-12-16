The Coat Trend Gigi Hadid Is Really Feeling This Season

This fall, Gigi Hadid truly committed to the personalized jacket trend. But, as temperatures dipped, her punny zip-ups and signed bombers proved to be no match for a New York winter. Hadid's not one to miss a beat when it comes to off-duty style, though. After all, a strong coat game is one of her five signature outfit moves — and it's the one that she truly finesses this time of year.
We still may be relatively early in the season, but Hadid appears to have already identified a particular coat style she's really been feeling for her wintry environs. Over the past few weeks, the model has topped off her favorite athleisure looks with a range of bold, printed longline coats. Her chosen styles range from an upholstery-esque paisley style to a belted, black-and-white striped topper (worn over a Victoria Beckham-grade turtleneck). What they all have in common, though, is that they're coats that are definitely not afraid to stand out in a sea of mostly black and camel outerwear.
Whether you're looking to invest on your winter essentials or would rather find similar styles on the cheap, Hadid's strong outerwear game will inspire you to maybe leave the plain, old coat in storage this season. We look to her for basically everything else fashion-related — why would this be any different?
