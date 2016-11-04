Your everyday winter coat has to serve a variety of functions — it has to look good, even when the rest of your outfit doesn't; it has to keep you warm (like, actually warm, and not in a "cute-but-still-chilly" kind of way); and it has to last, ideally, for more than one season.



If you're willing to splurge on an investment piece, we get it: A reliable topper is one of the only clothing items that's actually worth shelling out hundreds of dollars on. But, on the other hand, there's also room for stylish options that will check off all of the above boxes, without requiring an entire paycheck in return. These are on-trend, decently warm, and often cost less than $200, which means you don't have to feel like it's a lifetime commitment.



Fortunately, this season's fast-fashion outerwear looks as expensive as those lifers — with the key word being looks. Click on to shop 20 affordable and stylish finds before winter hits. With these, you'll no doubt get your money's worth.