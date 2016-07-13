You Have To See This Pun Gigi Hadid Made

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to sport a very clever twist on not one, but two trends we've been seeing on the regular: personalized garb (Let's be real, who doesn't want their name on all their shit?) and a serious appetite for logo-covered everything. Bonus points for ironic twists on super-familiar logos, along the lines of Vetements or Moschino.
This white bomber jacket from The Mighty Company, trimmed in black, nails the customized element on both sides. The front sports "Gigi" in girly script. Cute, sure, but wait until you see the back.
There's that super-recognizable Adidas logo. But the sportswear brand's moniker has been altered with what looks like Sharpie; the "as" has been crossed out, while an '"H" is tacked on at the beginning of the logo.
The result: a winky, personalized revamp of the brand name that reads "Hadid." We're racking our brains for a logo we could potentially morph into a namesake piece, though it's harder for folk with lengthier names.
You can, however, snag the same colorblocked leather topper as Hadid: the Provence jacket is still available, though some sizes have sold out already. The price of looking like Gigi: $795, sans any cheeky logo action or customization. It'll run you an additional $150 to personalize yours.
Hadid isn't the only one with the witty leather number: Apparently, her sister, Alana, snagged three matching jackets for herself, Gigi, and Bella, according to Glamour. Can't wait for that shot to surface: talk about Instagram gold.
