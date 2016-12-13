The Winter Trend Gigi Hadid & Victoria Beckham Are Loving Right Now

It's not exactly a surprise anymore when one celebrity tries out a fashion trend that we then spot on another famous, stylish person. In the '90s, navel-baring crop tops were ubiquitous (and have since resurfaced). Then came the Paris Hilton-condoned party-girl minidresses of the early aughts. And today we have the omnipresent choker, another '90s favorite. But apart from some shorter-lived fads like extra-long sleeves and berets, something genuinely new (that isn't borrowed from another era) is hard to come by these days. And while Gigi Hadid's and Victoria Beckham's affinity for oversized turtlenecks isn't exactly a completely new conceit, it's the most practical thing we've seen since Rihanna at the dentist.
While statement turtlenecks have been a crucial part of Beckham's wardrobe for years, Hadid's latest foray into winterwear is a departure from her typical athleisure-packed, weather-defying getups. Because when you're a model, you simply don't get cold — right? Well, it seems Hadid has finally realized that prancing around town in a crop top and leggings and your go-to leather moto jacket just isn't going to provide enough warmth. (Though those heated leather seats in chauffeured four-door Escalades sure do help.)
Now, Hadid's and Beckham's birthdays are only five days apart. That means, basically, their stars aren't too far apart, right? So we'd like to imagine (read: pretend) that the two are connected by more than just their love for exaggerated neck huggers. And while you'll most likely never catch a choker on Beckham these days (though she sported all manner of them in her Spice Girls phase), we're guessing Hadid's and Beckham's style affinities will indeed intersect again.
Now, Hadid's and Beckham's birthdays are only five days apart. That means, basically, their stars aren't too far apart, right? So we'd like to imagine (read: pretend) that the two are connected by more than just their love for exaggerated neck huggers. And while you'll most likely never catch a choker on Beckham these days (though she sported all manner of them in her Spice Girls phase), we're guessing Hadid's and Beckham's style affinities will indeed intersect again.
Advertisement