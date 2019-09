The Winter Trend Gigi Hadid & Victoria Beckham Are Loving Right Now

While statement turtlenecks have been a crucial part of Beckham's wardrobe for years, Hadid's latest foray into winterwear is a departure from her typical athleisure-packed, weather-defying getups . Because when you're a model, you simply don't get cold — right? Well, it seems Hadid has finally realized that prancing around town in a crop top and leggings and your go-to leather moto jacket just isn't going to provide enough warmth. (Though those heated leather seats in chauffeured four-door Escalades sure do help.)Now, Hadid's and Beckham's birthdays are only five days apart. That means, basically, their stars aren't too far apart, right? So we'd like to imagine (read: pretend) that the two are connected by more than just their love for exaggerated neck huggers. And while you'll most likely never catch a choker on Beckham these days (though she sported all manner of them in her Spice Girls phase), we're guessing Hadid's and Beckham's style affinities will indeed intersect again.