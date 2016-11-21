Because When You're Gigi Hadid, One Outfit Change Just Isn't Enough

If you're still not sure how to feel about her Melania Trump impression at the American Music Awards last night, at least Gigi Hadid killed it in the style arena (along with a few other celeb attendees). What's new, right? But what's remarkable is how many wardrobe changes she had: six. Well, seven, including a chic rehearsal outfit from a couple of days before. But still, the lineup of sparkly dresses, jumpsuits, and leg-baring tuxedos was enough fashion to win a style award had it been that type of night.
While it's typical of award-show hosts to change up their looks a couple of times throughout the night, we haven't seen this many looks in one sitting since an actual fashion show. Or, for you red-carpet historians out there, since Miley Cyrus' staggering eleven-look lineup, when she hosted the VMAs in 2015. And since we still can't get over it, we're recapping all of Hadid's sartorial switcheroos in the slideshow ahead. Thank you, Gigi, for delivering a series looks we can't stop talking about.
While it's typical of award-show hosts to change up their looks a couple of times throughout the night, we haven't seen this many looks in one sitting since an actual fashion show. Or, for you red-carpet historians out there, since Miley Cyrus' staggering eleven-look lineup, when she hosted the VMAs in 2015. And since we still can't get over it, we're recapping all of Hadid's sartorial switcheroos in the slideshow ahead. Thank you, Gigi, for delivering a series looks we can't stop talking about.