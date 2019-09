So Maybe Gigi Hadid Shouldn't Have Hosted The AMAs?

Poor Gigi Hadid. We were a little confused as to how she was selected to helm the American Music Awards , considering she hasn't done much hosting before. And Twitter's reaction to her opening monologue with co-host Jay Pharoah only made us question the decision further. Because homegirl fumbled...a lot.After stumbling through some initial lines (and greeting a girl no one could see named Rachel in a "sparkly dress"), her first joke: "Don't worry guys, tonight we do not have to deal with the electoral college." It landed with a thud.