An Imagined Conversation Between Kendall & Gigi On Chokers

In case you've been living under a rock for the past year (we don't blame you for avoiding 2016), the '90s are back. And with the help of models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the trends of the golden age of pop-rock style have pierced the world of celebrity street style in a big way. It explains why you can't really see a star-studded night on the town without spotting a few cameos of Marc Jacobs' grunge denim or the underlines of a thousand chokers. Because, you know, it's all about the bells and whistles of your #OOTD these days.
But, thanks to the aforementioned princesses of Instagram and their stronghold on neck jewelry, we're afraid the celebrity choker trend has hit its peak. Trends usually die from a lethal dose of overconsumption, when we all just collectively decide to stop it already, but sometimes the seasons change, and it's just too damn cold. So, what are we to do? In a fan-fiction style conversation, we imagine the moment Kengi realizes that their love affair with the omnipresent neck trend is dead — right as they strut back into the spotlight straight off the Victoria's Secret plane from Paris. But can they stick to their guns?
