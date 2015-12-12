We may not all be so practiced in our day-to-day uniforms, but almost everyone has a signature style for getting dressed up. There are people who stick to party-ready basics like a little black dress, those who go slightly unexpected in a menswear-inspired suit or matching set, and the type to get wildly festive with a ton of sequins or showing lots of skin. If you haven't quite nailed down your aesthetic for this holiday-party season, what better way to get inspired than by looking back at party girls (and their signature outfits) throughout history?



Since the party dress was first conceived of hundreds of years ago, the cuts, colors, and stylistic selections have changed dramatically with each passing decade. One thing has stayed constant, though: When you show up to party, what you're wearing matters.



Long for the days of fringed dresses or wish the halter tops of Studio 54 would make a comeback? Click through for a hefty dose of nostalgia. Then, ask yourself one question before you outfit-plan for the party circuit: Why not bring some of these styles back to life?