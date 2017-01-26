Gigi Hadid, Like Us, Has Fallen Hard For This Trend

This story was originally published on July 22, 2016.
Gigi Hadid doesn't hesitate to repeat the trends she loves, as evidenced by her fondness of chokers and certain outfit formulas that crop up again and again. In the past few seasons, a big recurring theme in the Hadid style book has been to wear her name on her sleeve — or, more precisely, on her jacket.
The customization trend has hit fashion hard over the last few seasons, with everyone from Gucci to J.Crew hopping on the personalization bandwagon. And Hadid has been repping, well, herself with her clothes for some time now. She helped popularize Dresshirt's embroidered button-downs, after all. When she hasn't been outfit twinning this summer, Vogue's latest cover girl has been adding to her collection of Gigi-branded wares. Hey, it's the easiest way to ensure your friends don't "borrow" your clothing.
In the past few month alone, we've seen Hadid in numerous takes on the recent bespoke wave, each one cooler than the past. Check out some of the most notable instances in the slideshow, ahead.
