The One Styling Trick Gigi Hadid Loves

There are aren't a ton of similarities we can realistically draw between jet-setting model Gigi Hadid and us mere mortals. However, based on her stellar style track record, it's easy to pick out a consistent, no-fail trick to putting together an ace outfit that's not totally unfamiliar: Simply pick one color, and commit to it.
Hadid's approach to monochrome dressing doesn't stop at the textbook pairing of a black tee, black jeans, and black boots. (Although, that does happen, because we're all human and can't resist the urge of a too-easy, failsafe outfit; besides, it's "such a happy color"!) Hadid has a slightly different take on the styling move that probably doesn't involve a lot of loitering in front of one's closet: Once the model picks a hue — usually in the neutral family — her and stylist Monica Rose play with length and texture to create more varied #OOTDs than what we might expect.
Hadid might don cropped, loose-hemmed sweatpants and pair them with sleek, high-rise suede boots, or wear a summery, silk shirtdress with parallel skirt slits under an elegant longline camel coat. This is a departure from the standard-issue model-off-duty wardrobe. Usually, we picture sleek, formfitting staples, including dark-wash skinny jeans and cropped moto jackets. Hadid's preferred looks, on the other hand, are layered and monochromatic, utilizing an array of fabrics, creating ensembles that are visually interesting but don't require a ton of effort.
The easiest way to copy Hadid's style? Just commit to one color, then layer away. Ahead, see the color-coded trend that Hadid (unwittingly or not) has been championing. Hopefully, it'll cut some time off your morning rush.
Hadid's approach to monochrome dressing doesn't stop at the textbook pairing of a black tee, black jeans, and black boots. (Although, that does happen, because we're all human and can't resist the urge of a too-easy, failsafe outfit; besides, it's "such a happy color"!) Hadid has a slightly different take on the styling move that probably doesn't involve a lot of loitering in front of one's closet: Once the model picks a hue — usually in the neutral family — her and stylist Monica Rose play with length and texture to create more varied #OOTDs than what we might expect.
Hadid might don cropped, loose-hemmed sweatpants and pair them with sleek, high-rise suede boots, or wear a summery, silk shirtdress with parallel skirt slits under an elegant longline camel coat. This is a departure from the standard-issue model-off-duty wardrobe. Usually, we picture sleek, formfitting staples, including dark-wash skinny jeans and cropped moto jackets. Hadid's preferred looks, on the other hand, are layered and monochromatic, utilizing an array of fabrics, creating ensembles that are visually interesting but don't require a ton of effort.
The easiest way to copy Hadid's style? Just commit to one color, then layer away. Ahead, see the color-coded trend that Hadid (unwittingly or not) has been championing. Hopefully, it'll cut some time off your morning rush.