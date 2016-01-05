10 Style Lessons We Learned From Our Favorite Movies

Remember that moment in 13 Going on 30 when Jennifer Garner's character, Jenna Rink, throws on a makeshift headband crafted from a simple piece of pink ribbon? Well, I don't know about you, but I definitely emulated that look for the remainder of 2004.
Looking back over a decade later, I realize there are tons of styling hacks (as well as tips, tricks, and suggestions) that I — and most likely countless others — have pulled from the movies we know and love: things like the colors we should (and shouldn't) wear (thank you, Elle Woods); the notion that all-black everything is, well, everything; and that dressing for yourself is the true meaning of fashion. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 life lessons we've learned from the silver screen. Click through for a hefty dose of style (and nostalgia), and feel free to share your go-tos in the comments below.
Looking back over a decade later, I realize there are tons of styling hacks (as well as tips, tricks, and suggestions) that I — and most likely countless others — have pulled from the movies we know and love: things like the colors we should (and shouldn't) wear (thank you, Elle Woods); the notion that all-black everything is, well, everything; and that dressing for yourself is the true meaning of fashion. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 life lessons we've learned from the silver screen. Click through for a hefty dose of style (and nostalgia), and feel free to share your go-tos in the comments below.