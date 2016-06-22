Check Out Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid's Matching Outfits

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are very, very good friends. Evidence includes their portmanteau, friendship necklaces featuring said moniker, and frequent appearances on each other's social media accounts. It's been established that they are #goals. So, how can you and your buddies achieve such outward expressions of camaraderie? You do as models do: wear matching outfits.
KenGi were spotted on an outing in New York yesterday with Hailey Baldwin (not pictured, although she, too, looked very cute), in very similar get-ups. Jenner and Hadid have donned matching hues in tandem before, but we haven't quite seen the pals this matchy-matchy before. This seems to be a thing among supermodels: Coincidentally or not, Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge stepped out in matching #OOTD's back in April. So, could KenGi have been inspired by their Victoria's Secret cohorts to coordinate?
Like Prisloo and Aldridge's before them, Jenner and Hadid's ensembles follow the same formula, with some subtle differences. The foundation went as follows: A black top tucked into high-waisted blue jeans, and patent footwear. Jenner opted for a fitted, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top; light-wash denim; and Kenneth Cole heeled boots. Hadid went for a sleeveless T-shirt, contrast-hem flared pants, and pointed-toe shoes. Of course, both models' outfits were topped off with chokers. The duo do share a stylist, so Monica Rose possibly played a part in their shared fashion sensibilities.
The twosome is very much aware of the similarities in their off-duty lools. The resemblance is so uncanny, the social media powerhouses obviously had to commemorate the occurrence on Instagram. And, with that, KenGi makes the ultimate case for the BFF outfit.
KenGi were spotted on an outing in New York yesterday with Hailey Baldwin (not pictured, although she, too, looked very cute), in very similar get-ups. Jenner and Hadid have donned matching hues in tandem before, but we haven't quite seen the pals this matchy-matchy before. This seems to be a thing among supermodels: Coincidentally or not, Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge stepped out in matching #OOTD's back in April. So, could KenGi have been inspired by their Victoria's Secret cohorts to coordinate?
Like Prisloo and Aldridge's before them, Jenner and Hadid's ensembles follow the same formula, with some subtle differences. The foundation went as follows: A black top tucked into high-waisted blue jeans, and patent footwear. Jenner opted for a fitted, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top; light-wash denim; and Kenneth Cole heeled boots. Hadid went for a sleeveless T-shirt, contrast-hem flared pants, and pointed-toe shoes. Of course, both models' outfits were topped off with chokers. The duo do share a stylist, so Monica Rose possibly played a part in their shared fashion sensibilities.
The twosome is very much aware of the similarities in their off-duty lools. The resemblance is so uncanny, the social media powerhouses obviously had to commemorate the occurrence on Instagram. And, with that, KenGi makes the ultimate case for the BFF outfit.
Advertisement