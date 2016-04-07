Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge are more than just coworkers, tied by the pink, glittery bond of Victoria's Secret sisterhood. They're friends: They goof off on the clock every so often, they enjoy a good Polaroid snap, and they support each others' professional endeavors. But, most importantly, they match outfits sometimes — as they did this week, setting yet another celebrity friendship goal.
The models were out shopping in Beverly Hills in adorably (but probably not intentionally) coordinated getups. The formula: A short-sleeved maxi shirtdress, cinched at the waist, with flat pointed-toe slide sandals and black crossbody bags. In other words, the perfect springtime day-date look.
Lily's dress was white and linen-y, while Behati's was golden and silky; the former's Jenni Kayne slides were a simple, black leather counterpart to the latter's studded Alexander Wang pair. Aldridge's other accessories erred on the side of romantic (a colorfully embroidered round handbag, and oversized cat-eye sunglasses), whereas Prinsloo's had some edge (hardware-heavy Wang bag paired with rounded, metallic Ray-Bans).
The slight differences reflect the models' personal style sensibilities — but they still put together the same outfit formula on the same day. So we have to know: Was it friendship telepathy or an outfit-check text sent out prior to their rendezvous? Either way, if they posted about it on Instagram, the caption would most likely be the dancing bunny-eared girls emoji.
