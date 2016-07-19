J.Crew's New Handbags Are Easy To Wear, Style & Personalize

Once you find the bag you love, it's hard not to wear it 24/7. The search for the perfect everyday tote or day-to-night crossbody bag is no easy feat, meaning that when you finally get your hands on The One, no other purse will do. But J.Crew's latest handbag collection might just change your mind, because these colorful options are sure to reflect your personality better than all those neutral-black bags.
Launching today, J.Crew has dropped a range of small crossbody bags and larger totes (ranging from $128 to $298) in a variety of colors. And they're all begging to be personalized: Just pick your color, monogram your desired phrase — whether it's your initials or just something like "YAY" — and then add a bold key chain, coin purse (which reminds us of the bag-on-bag trend we saw last season on runways like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana), or hangtag (which range from $10 to $50) into the mix.
"When starting to conceptualize the line, we talked about all of the things we look for in a handbag," the brand's head of women’s design, Somsack Sikhounmuong, tells Refinery29. "Words like simple, classic, functional, emotional, and fun kept coming up over and over."
We can't say these are the most boundary-pushing, forward-looking accessories we've ever seen — but they are exactly what we expect from J.Crew: classic, versatile, and solid-quality pieces at a decent price. So, if you're looking to swap out that beat-up, black leather tote, one of these could do the trick. Click through to see (and shop!) the collection and decide for yourself.
