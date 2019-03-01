Skip navigation!
Best Tote Bags
Shopping
Why The "Mom" Bag Is An Everyday Essential
by
Emily Ruane
More from Best Tote Bags
Shopping
The Best Travel Bags For Stylish Long Weekend Survival
Elizabeth Buxton
Mar 1, 2019
Fitness
These Gym Bags Are As Stylish As You Are
Emily Ruane
Feb 21, 2019
Fashion
This Trusty $69 Bag Just Got Restocked
Michelle Li
Dec 21, 2018
Fashion
The Best Bags For The Hard-Core Commuter
Whether you travel by bus, train, car, or even plane, there's one thing your commute has in common with all others: the need to lug a ton of crap from
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
17 Non-Bulky Totes Perfect For Carrying Your Laptop In
What a day when our laptops and phones are slung around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
All The Luggage You Need Before Heading Off For Labor Day Weekend
It's easy to pretend that long weekends are all fun and no responsibility, but let's be real: There are always both pros and cons to getting a day off.
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
18 Tote Bags You Can Use On & Off The Beach
Summer is almost here, and if you're one of the lucky ones who gets to spend your warm weather weekends on a beach somewhere, you'll need a carryall for
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
All Of The Handbags To Buy, In One Convenient Place
We tend to look at shopping for a handbag a bit differently than we do shopping for other items. Our closet can be stocked with impulse denim buys,
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Meghan Markle's Affordable Must-Have
Millie Bobby Brown isn’t Everlane’s only famous fan. On Monday, at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan Markle was seen holding hands with her
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
15 Totes That'll Fit Everything (& We Mean
Everything
)
We’re very aware we’ve been on the mini-bag train for some time now. They’re (super) cute, they’re minimal, and they make for great photographs.
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
The One Accessory To Bring On Your Beach Vacation
When it comes to a getaway affair, even if just for a day, we’re creatures of habit in the overpacking department. Leaving home with a jam-packed purse,
by
Ray Lowe
Designers
Romwe Faces Backlash For Tote Bag Mocking Terrorism
Tote bags are the perfect go-to accessory for when we’re out running errands and need something a little sturdier than our favorite handbag. Plus,
by
Caitlin Flynn
Westworld
Stephen Hawking Totes Predicted The
Westworld
Finale
The Westworld finale was pretty satisfying, as robot revenge fantasies go. Dolores, at least, achieved full sentience and developed the ability to murk
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
So, You're Not
Really
Helping The Planet With Your Reusa...
Schlepping around your stuff in a cotton tote bag was, at some point, purely a crunchy, eco-minded way to carry all those food co-op or farmers' market
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
J.Crew's New Handbags Are Easy To Wear, Style & Personalize
Once you find the bag you love, it's hard not to wear it 24/7. The search for the perfect everyday tote or day-to-night crossbody bag is no easy feat,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Bag That
Everyone
Will Have By The Pool This Summer
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
The Free "Luxury" Tote Bags Of NYC
There’s a hot new handbag on the arms of New York’s chic downtown set and it doesn’t cost a full month’s paycheck or require that you add your
by
Allyson Shiffman
Shopping
The Anatomy Of An Awesome Tote Bag
Each bag in our closets serves a different purpose — a casual crossbody for the weekends, a cool clutch for going out, a weekender for short getaways.
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Come Learn Your ABCs With Mary Katrantzou
A, B, and C might be the first letters you learned — but your own initials might have taken precedent. As soon as you were able to wield a crayon, you
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
17 Work-Ready Bags On Sale — To Make Mornings Easier
During the week, we strive to look put-together, professional, and poised. Our morning routine, however, is not so chic: Too often, we find ourselves
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
18 Work Totes That Double As Gym Bags
You may have a tote full of workout clothes underneath your desk right this very minute. Good for you! But, are you really going to keep going to the gym
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Over Carrying 2 Bags To Work? So Are We...
Leaving work at work is easier said than done. Often, we find ourselves lugging our laptops to and from the office — not wanting to part from important
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
9 Reasons To Ditch Your Tote Bag This Fall
It's hard for a gal to give up her tote bag — so reliable, so sturdy, so easy to fill with one's whole life. But, that's part of the problem: It's hard
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
Our Favorite Commuter Bags That
Work
Bumper-to-bumper cars, an armpit in your face on the subway, backed-up bike lanes... Sound familiar? We bet these moments come to mind when you think
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Your Hunt For The Perfect Everywhere Bag Ends Here
We're always on the prowl for the bag. Whether it's a tote or a backpack, finding that perfect everyday style is the sartorial equivalent of digging up
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Are These The Best Work Bags?
Totes
You manage a lot during the workday: calls, presentations, and an endless inbox. So, you don’t exactly feel like juggling your laptop, change of heels,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
We're Bes(p)otted With These Bags
Imagine, for a moment, that you're Alice. But, that rabbit hole in question doesn't lead to Wonderland; instead, it transports you to WELCOMECHAMPIONS —
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
10 Bags You Can Plop On The Subway Floor — Guilt-Free
Sometimes, we really just don't give a shit. That's not to say we don't love our fancy work satchels and the few designer clutches lurking in our closet.
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
25 Discounted Vacation Picks Your Suitcase
Might
Be Missing
There's surely something that will make your upcoming vacation even better, but you may not know exactly what it is...yet. Since it would be tragic to
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Why I’ll Never Carry A Teeny-Tiny Clutch
Sometimes, I see women carrying tiny clutches and think, That will never be me. No, my handbag motto is more like, “The bigger, the better.” I love
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
