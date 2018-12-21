This Trusty $69 Bag Just Got Restocked

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Wristlets. The first thing that comes to mind are those wallets that doubled as clutches from our high school homecoming. Charles and Keith’s version of the wristlet takes on traits more similar to a bucket bag (thankfully), which means it can be balanced on your wrist or transformed into a cross-body bag. It's also flexible in how you choose to wear it, which is probably why it has already gained a 2,105 person waitlist. The bag has been spotted on the wrists of some of our favorite street style stars and has sold 506 units globally, at the time of publishing.
The colors are some of our tried-and-true favorites: a textured mock croc black, deep brown, and cool white. For $69, it'll hold everything you need and make you feel chic all at the same time. It also comes with a detachable zip top inner pouch for protecting your belongings from the rain or sneaky hands.
Click ahead to shop the bag (and similar options) before it sells out yet again.