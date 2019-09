This Trusty $69 Bag Just Got Restocked

Wristlets. The first thing that comes to mind are those wallets that doubled as clutches from our high school homecoming. Charles and Keith’s version of the wristlet takes on traits more similar to a bucket bag (thankfully), which means it can be balanced on your wrist or transformed into a cross-body bag. It's also flexible in how you choose to wear it, which is probably why it has already gained a 2,105 person waitlist. The bag has been spotted on the wrists of some of our favorite street style stars and has sold 506 units globally, at the time of publishing.