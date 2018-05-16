Story from Shopping

18 Tote Bags You Can Use On & Off The Beach

Alyssa Coscarelli
Summer is almost here, and if you're one of the lucky ones who gets to spend your warm weather weekends on a beach somewhere, you'll need a carryall for all the essentials (SPF, sunglasses, good reads).
While a classic straw bag is all well and good, we're always looking ahead — and a bag that screams "I'm going to the beach!" doesn't always translate well for every day. Instead, opt for a tote that's made of more interesting fabrics (woven raffia, see-through PVC, or colorful beads) or in one that's printed with flowers, gingham, or vintage-style abstract designs.
From tall top handle bags to extra-oversized plastic ones, the beach bags ahead take whatever idea you may have of a "beach bag" and totally flip it on its head.
