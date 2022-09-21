13 Tote Bags You Can Use On & Off The Beach

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Summer is almost here, and if you're one of the lucky ones who gets to spend your warm weather weekends on a beach somewhere, you'll need a carryall for all the essentials (SPF, swimwear, sunglasses, bucket hat, good reads).
While a classic straw bag is all well and good, we're always looking ahead — and a bag that screams "I'm going to the beach!" doesn't always translate well for every day. Instead, opt for a tote that's made of more interesting fabrics (woven raffia, see-through PVC, or colourful beads) or in one that's printed with flowers, gingham, or vintage-style abstract designs.
From tall top handle bags to extra-oversized plastic ones, the beach bags ahead take whatever idea you may have of a "beach bag" and totally flip it on its head.