Cool For The Summer: 9 Bucket Hats That Were Made To Beat The Heat

We're calling it: Bucket hats are going to be everywhere again this summer. So many trends from the '90s and '00s are back in full swing, as anyone who's streamed a show on Netflix, turned the pages of a magazine, or walked down the street recently can tell you. It’s like we all stepped back into a time portal, and we’re cast members of our favourite turn-of-the-millennium cheesy sitcom.
Outside the obvious nostalgia attached to dressing like the past, we actually love the casual and cool vibe that throwing on a bucket hat brings to an outfit. If you're like us and have been dying to get your hands on a cute bucket hat, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered a handful of comfy hats worthy of rocking all summer long.
Click through to find bucket hats made of interesting fabrics, funky patterns and bright colour-blocking, and maybe you’ll stumble upon the perfect bucket hat to carry you through all your future outfit changes.