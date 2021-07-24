9 Cool Bucket Hats Because Yes, They’re Entirely Back

You're not imagining it: Bucket hats are everywhere this summer. So many trends from the '90s and '00s are back in full swing, as anyone who's streamed a show on Netflix, turned the pages of a magazine, or walked down the street recently can tell you. It’s like we all stepped back into a time portal, and we’re cast members of our favorite turn-of-the-millennium cheesy sitcom. Outside the obvious nostalgia attached to dressing like the past, we actually love the casual and cool vibe that throwing on a bucket hat brings to an outfit. If you are like us on the shopping team and have been dying to get your hands on a cutie bucket hat, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered a handful of comfy toppers worthy of rocking all summer long.
Maybe you’re in need of a bucket hat for your upcoming beach vacation, to pair with an uber-cute bikini, or perhaps you need just a little something extra to make those casual summer dresses come to life. Click through this list of bucket hats made of interesting fabrics, funky patterns, and bright color-blocking, and maybe you’ll stumble upon the perfect bucket hat to carry you through all your future outfit changes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.