I see London, I see France, I see a lot of tangled headphones and wallets in everyone's street style bags. From New York to London to Milan and, we're assuming, eventually Paris, the clear bag trend is elbowing its way to the forefront of items we'll need come spring. We told you plastic was in. But before you pull out your mom's battered and bruised PVC beach tote, it's worth noting this trend is a tad more refined than that (although power to you if you can make it work). Between stacked bags peeking out beneath a clear outer lining to hot pink transparent fanny packs, the most unexpected material is riding the comeback wave.
But see-through bags are far from a new concept. Apart from clear bags reappearing every few years, last year saw the quick, but mighty, explosion of net and mesh handbags. The new fully-lined plastic purse, however, won't result in you losing a lipstick or two. Maybe there's a deeper meaning to us adopting see-through bags: In a world of change, transparency is key, even if it's just letting the world peep into what we schlep around on a day-to-day basis. Or maybe we're just into the slightly tacky, slightly nostalgic look of a good ol' plastic bag that will help us breeze through a stadium's tough security policy.
While Staud's quick sell-out Shirley tote, Chanel's soon-to-be released holographic crossbody, and Céline's cheeky transparent 'Warning' shopper have been the obvious winners, if street style is anything to measure by, they're not the only options. Here, we're breaking down the clear bags that will propel you ahead of the style-curve based on the best one's we've seen over the last few weeks.