While Staud's quick sell-out Shirley tote, Chanel's soon-to-be released holographic crossbody, and Céline's cheeky transparent 'Warning' shopper have been the obvious winners, if street style is anything to measure by, they're not the only options. Here, we're breaking down the clear bags that will propel you ahead of the style-curve based on the best one's we've seen over the last few weeks.