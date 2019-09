I see London, I see France, I see a lot of tangled headphones and wallets in everyone's street style bags. From New York to London to Milan and, we're assuming, eventually Paris, the clear bag trend is elbowing its way to the forefront of items we'll need come spring. We told you plastic was in . But before you pull out your mom's battered and bruised PVC beach tote, it's worth noting this trend is a tad more refined than that (although power to you if you can make it work). Between stacked bags peeking out beneath a clear outer lining to hot pink transparent fanny packs, the most unexpected material is riding the comeback wave.