You Can Get The It Bag Of The Summer For Just 72 Cents

Just when we thought those Jane Birkin-style basket bags would be carrying the fashion world through the end of summer (and don't get us wrong, they're not going away completely), there's a new bag taking over the 'gram — and it holds fruit from the farmer's market just as easily as it does your wallet and a good magazine. These string or net bags aren't your typical It bag, but their recent virality is undeniable.
Now, don't get us wrong: These are just as photogenic as the latest Loewe or Céline. But the one major difference between this bag and any other It bag is that it's one your bank account can totally swallow. Because while some fast-fashion and high-end retailers are marking these bad boys up like crazy, you can actually find them online for less than the cost of your morning cup of coffee. Just take this seriously cheap version from Amazon, for example, which comes in at just $0.72. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.
Since this is a trend everyone can get in on guilt-free, click though to see how a bunch of stylish ladies are wearing theirs. And why not pick up a few different colors for yourself while you're at it?