Can We Wear Plastic Fashion IRL? (Spoiler Alert: Yes)

While we're no strangers to the return of the PVC trend, plastic fashion is on the up and up this year. Burberry and Christopher Kane premiered frosted PU (polyurethane) in their spring 2018 collections, Balmain showed completely transparent booties, and 3.1 Phillip Lim brought back clunky, acrylic earrings, reminding us that the fabric is playful, unexpected, and, most importantly, all waterproof. But as with all great trends that grace the runways each season, there's still one obstacle this has to pass: Can we wear it IRL?
Once you get past the transparent dresses and clear raincoats, you'll find you've actually been spotting plastic pieces for awhile (lucite earrings and translucent backpacks, anyone?). With a marketplace full options, you have the ability to adjust the scope of just how extreme you decide to take it; you can keep it simple with a pair of a clear tote bag, or run the whole nine yards with a pair of vinyl socks. To ease you into the idea, peep the 16 plastic pieces ahead.