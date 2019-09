Can We Wear Plastic Fashion IRL? (Spoiler Alert: Yes)

While we're no strangers to the return of the PVC trend , plastic fashion is on the up and up this year. Burberry and Christopher Kane premiered frosted PU (polyurethane) in their spring 2018 collections, Balmain showed completely transparent booties, and 3.1 Phillip Lim brought back clunky, acrylic earrings, reminding us that the fabric is playful, unexpected, and, most importantly, all waterproof. But as with all great trends that grace the runways each season, there's still one obstacle this has to pass: Can we wear it IRL?