The Raincoat Trend That Won't Hide Your OOTD

Too often our days are totally ruined by a quick check of the weather app that reveals a rain forecast. Aside from the fact that we are then forced to re-think our shoe choice, and spend the rest of the day dodging umbrellas, it also means deferring to a coat to avoid getting soaked. And now that carefully put-together outfit will be hidden under whatever you're about to toss over it. Thankfully, we have a simple solution.