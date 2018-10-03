The Raincoat Trend That Won't Hide Your OOTD

Too often our days are totally ruined by a quick check of the weather app that reveals a rain forecast. Aside from the fact that we are then forced to re-think our shoe choice, and spend the rest of the day dodging umbrellas, it also means deferring to a coat to avoid getting soaked. And now that carefully put-together outfit will be hidden under whatever you're about to toss over it. Thankfully, we have a simple solution.
The PVC, translucent, transparent, see-through, whatever-you-want-to-call-them raincoats eliminate the covering up your outfit. In a cool way, they even kind of frame it. Imagine being able to see an entire printed set beneath a clear raincoat. You + 1, Rainy Day - 0.
While our favorite version of the transparent raincoat comes with an added bonus of colored piping, there's also plenty of other options to suit your needs. Who said rainy days have to get you down?