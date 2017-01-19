6 Clear Backpacks You Can Carry At The Women’s March On Washington

In case you haven't been on the internet in the past few months, on January 21, hundreds of thousands of people are set to gather in the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington as a response to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Previously referred to as the Million Women March, the event is a moment of solidarity, a moment of protest, and a moment for unity bringing together a variety of ages, races, and backgrounds who all agree on one common message: "women's rights are human rights."
If you're one of the many joining, there's a lot you'll want (and need) to know, from travel logistics to security measurements — that, of course, includes being smart about the bags you're carrying, and what you're intending to pack. Naturally, with a national demonstration of this scale, organizers have noted that security will be strict; according to the March's official site, "all backpacks and bags may be subject to search at the March, and those not conforming to the standards set here may be confiscated or asked to be left behind. Backpacks are not permitted unless they are clear and no larger than 17"x12"x6" (colored transparent bags are not permitted)." So, you can bring a bag, but it has to be small and clear — which definitely isn't the easiest combination to find.
That's why, we've rounded up a few examples of ones that check off all the boxes. Click on for six options that you can kick major marching ass in (and read up on our complete guide to the Women's March here).