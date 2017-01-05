How To Register For The Women’s March On Washington

If you're planning on going to the Women's March on Washington on January 21, let us inform you that you're far from alone. More than 400,000 people have clicked "Attending" or "Interested" on the event's main Facebook page, and organizations like Planned Parenthood and Amnesty International have become involved.
So many people are going that, The Washington Post reported, at least 1,000 buses full of protesters will make their way to D.C. through Rally, a service that organizes transportation for these types of events. That is pretty impressive, although we certainly hope there are no major traffic jams.
Due to the high volume of people who have said they will be there, the organizers have set up a way to register attendees. That way, it will be easier to coordinate the logistics of the march. You can register by filling out this questionnaire.
If you're interested in finding out more about the Women's March, click here. And if you're interested in financially supporting the event, check out how to do so here.
