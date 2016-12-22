It's Now Easier Than Ever To Support The Women's March On Washington

Despite some logistical hurdles, the Women's March on Washington is going full speed ahead.
And for those who want to contribute financially to the cause, there's an easy way to help out.
As of this week, you can donate directly to the Women's March on Washington through Facebook, the organizers announced in a post.
All you need to do is click the "Donate" button at the top right corner of the Women's March Facebook page.
"We have exactly one month left to raise 100% of the funds needed to cover logistics and expenses for the march," the Facebook post reads. "This means renting port-a-potties, bus parking fees, safety and security personnel, staging and sound equipment, and much, much more. Your contribution goes directly to these expenses."
For those who don't feel comfortable inputting their personal information on Facebook, the organizers have also set up a CrowdRise page.
You can check it out here.
