This Woman Is Taking Her Bachelorette Party To The Women's March On Washington

The plan "snowballed" from there, with at least nine friends now confirmed to meet in the Washington area to join in the festivities. She even invited her partner, but he decided to stay home."He [said], 'I'm into women’s rights, but that’s your bachelorette party!'" she recalled.The agenda includes sign making ahead of the trip, a 6:30 a.m. Greyhound from Baltimore to D.C. on the day of the march, and post-protest "drinks and other things," planned by her friends.For Ellison, an artist whose practice includes prints related to rituals , such as traditional Jewish wedding contracts, the bachelorette plan has taken on an extra special meaning."I think that the bachelorette is sort of [a] ritual and the protest is kind of a ritual, so what does it mean to combine them?" she asked. "It also feels like the biggest bachelorette, ever. The idea of taking this thing that is about my experience in some ways, but looking at it as [part of] a bigger picture event is cool to me."And at the very least, she knows it will be a weekend she'll never forget."It will definitely be memorable," she said.For more on the march, including how to support the effort, click here