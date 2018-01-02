The Top 2018 Fashion Trends, According To Pinterest

We've given you the lowdown on which trends to buy and which to ditch for 2018, but Pinterest is weighing in on their own predictions for the coming year. The new year is the perfect time to give your closet a fresh start. While only time will tell what stays and what goes, our online searches are pretty indicative of what we can expect to buy over the next few months. The latest Pinterest 100, the site's annual trend report, pulled together their top 10 2018 fashion predictions based on users' saved searches. For the most part, the list reveals trends from the latter end of 2017 bleeding into this year with renewed vigor. That said, we're excited some of our favorites are building some staying power (sheer socks for the win!).
To see an overview of the top 10, read ahead. You can head over to Pinterest to scroll through the full list of 100 trends, which includes everything from beauty, to food, to style, and of course, home decor.