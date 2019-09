The Top 2018 Fashion Trends, According To Pinterest

We've given you the lowdown on which trends to buy and which to ditch for 2018, but Pinterest is weighing in on their own predictions for the coming year. The new year is the perfect time to give your closet a fresh start. While only time will tell what stays and what goes, our online searches are pretty indicative of what we can expect to buy over the next few months. The latest Pinterest 100 , the site's annual trend report, pulled together their top 10 2018 fashion predictions based on users' saved searches. For the most part, the list reveals trends from the latter end of 2017 bleeding into this year with renewed vigour. That said, we're excited some of our favourites are building some staying power (sheer socks for the win!).