15 Things We're Throwing Away With The End Of 2017

It goes without saying that 2017 has been a shit year — one we're very much looking forward to moving past (and not looking back). With hopes for a great 2018, we're leaving as much baggage behind — and that includes letting go some of the clothing and trends that got us through this tumultuous year. Because as weird of a time it was for politics and the state of our country, it was equally as head-scratching, in some cases, for the realm of fashion.