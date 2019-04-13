Skip navigation!
Work & Money
Have The Most Organized Year EVER
by
Refinery29
More from Reading List
Spirit
Analyze Your Birth Chart Like A Pro With These Astrology Books
Erika W. Smith
Apr 13, 2019
Books & Art
18 Amazing Books Written By Black Women
Marquita Harris
Feb 19, 2019
Books & Art
The Best Books Of 2018 We Can't Wait To Read This Year
Elena Nicolaou
Dec 3, 2018
Books & Art
All The Book To Movie Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2018
Typically, though not always, good books make for good movies. In 2017, that certainly proved to be the case. Some of the best movies of the year,
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
These YA Romance Novels Will Make You Believe In Love
Some might say that the very existence of the category "YA romance novels" is redundant. Don't all YA novels fall under the category of romance? After
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
These Romance Novels Are Undeniably Hot
While tidying my bookshelves the other day, the first romance novel I ever read came tumbling to the floor. In the seventh grade, my friends and I had
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Brilliant Books To Bring To The Beach This Summer
"Beach reads" are often considered a genre unto themselves: light, breezy fare that match the light breezes of the seaside. This narrow classification
by
Elena Nicolaou
Dedicated Feature
10 Summer Challenges To Last You Every Week Through Labor Day
Summer technically lasts a mere 93 days — a handful of which you’ll inevitably lose to rain, weddings, family events, and all those shows you just
by
Eliza Dumais
Work & Money
The Morning Routine: How To Start Your Day Like A Boss
Whether you're a repeat snoozer, an early riser, a long shower in the morning, or a dash out of the door kind of morning person, how you start your day
by
Judith Ohikuare
Books & Art
These Post-Apocalyptic Books Will Freak You Out
Armageddon. The apocalypse. Judgement Day. For every word there is to describe the end of days, there are five different ways authors have envisioned the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
These Are Our Favorite Books Of 2017 — So Far
We may be living in a Golden Age of television, where you can hang out on the couch and watch hours of award-winning series that are legitimately
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Emma Roberts Started A Book Club & You're Invited
Not to be outdone by the amazing literary pairing of Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian, who apparently started a book club last month, Emma Roberts has
by
Amelia Edelman
Books & Art
The Best Jodi Picoult Books You'll Want To Add To Your Reading List
Ripped-from-the-headlines novels can be more than a guilty pleasure. They're actually a good way to explore what's going on in the world. That's where
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Books & Art
How Many Of Our Top Book Picks From 2016 Did You Read?
I love a good Netflix binge as much as the next gal. But when I look back at 2016 and think about the moments I really enjoyed luxuriating at home, they
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Emma Watson Has The Best Book List For 2017
Don't pretend — we know one of your New Year's resolutions is to (once again) find more time to read. If you aren't inspired yet, then Emma Watson just
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Books & Art
The Perfect Books To Read On Vacay This Winter
So here's the deal. It's winter. It might be cold out, depending on where you live. But maybe you're planning a little holiday getaway, maybe with the
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
12 Books About The Kennedys To Read After You Watch
Jackie
In my opinion, one of the best parts about watching a based-on-history TV show or biopic isn't the actual production itself. Instead, it's the black hole
by
Arianna Davis
Books & Art
Can Julianne Moore Be Our New Book Club President Please?
Julianne Moore is mainly known for her work on the big screen. But the actress also happens to be an author, nine times over — her children's series,
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Two New Books To Read In July By Brilliant Debut Authors
There is a saying that a person is only as sick as their secrets, and that adage rings triply true in the debut novel Here Comes the Sun by Brooklyn
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Malia Obama's Essential College Reading List
Remember those required summer reading lists we'd receive as teens? And the way all those titles served as a sneak peek into the curriculum for the
by
Morgan Baila
Books & Art
Emma Roberts Made The Best Summer Reading List
Need book-club inspiration? Look no further, as Scream Queens star Emma Roberts just shared her ambitious summer reading list. Her choices are pretty
by
Tanya Edwards
Enter To Win
Don't Settle For A Basic Beach — Or A Basic Beach Read!
Miami, L.A., St. Croix, I'mma let you finish. But Puerto Rico's one of the best vacation spots of all time. So we're teaming up with HarperCollins to
by
Amanda Green
Books & Art
Our Favorite Books Of 2017 Are All Right Here
Not long ago, we read a study that made our bookish hearts stir. We're pleased to inform you — if, that is, you didn't already know — that print is
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Esquire
Admits Shortcomings Of "Best Books" List, Invite...
Esquire's list of "The 80 Best Books Every Man Should Read," which the magazine notes was published "several years ago," has been criticized for not
by
Meghan DeMaria
Books & Art
Which Of Amazon's Best Books Of 2015 Should You Read First?
December means holiday cheer — and the unique FOMO panic that comes from all those year-end, best-of roundups. Suddenly, you're questioning every pop
by
Molly Horan
Tinseltown
These 25 New Books Would Make The Perfect Gift
Books are our go-to gifts for the holidays, and we'll tell you why. We all have budgets, and books don't cost a lot. We happen to still be suckers for the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Books & Art
These 5 National Book Award Winners Should Definitely Make Your R...
It's that time of year when our reading lists get a little longer. The National Book Awards were announced this week! If you didn't have your Google
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Los Angeles
14 Fall Book Picks From L.A.’s Coolest Bookworms
Although L.A.’s weather is still far from chilly, we’re wholeheartedly embracing the transition of summer to fall. Just like the beginning of the new
by
Jessica Estrada
New York
Exclusive: Tilda Swinton Shares Her Summer Reading List
Forget what You've Got Mail taught you about the death of the independent bookstore. Indie shops for the literature-obsessed are alive and well,
by
Erin Cunningham
New York
19 Books Guaranteed To Make Your Summer, Courtesy Of Our Fave New...
Summertime is all about rest and relaxation. After all, it's the only season when we get a slight break from our hectic schedules (read: lives). Fewer
by
Erin Cunningham
