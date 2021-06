If you've spent a day by the water just once, you probably know the pain of trying to pack and haul around every item you might possibly need for hours. If you're anything like me, then even a short jaunt to the neighborhood pool means packing a beach towel , a full-size bottle of sunscreen , a reusable water bottle , a Kindle, some snacks, a straw hat , extra doggy bags for the pups, and just about everything in my home save the bed (which I would bring if I could!). All that stuff requires one roomy, sturdy, but ultimately lightweight tote.