If you've spent a day by the water just once, you probably know the pain of trying to pack and haul around every item you might possibly need for hours. If you're anything like me, then even a short jaunt to the neighborhood pool means packing a beach towel, a full-size bottle of sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, a Kindle, some snacks, a straw hat, extra doggy bags for the pups, and just about everything in my home save the bed (which I would bring if I could!). All that stuff requires one roomy, sturdy, but ultimately lightweight tote.
Luckily, there's no shortage of beach bags that can get the job done. Whether you're the type to want to throw everything into one bag and call it a day, or prefer a hyper-organized system of pockets and zippers to keep your beach essentials organized, we've found the perfect carry-all for you. Prepare for your upcoming beach rental and shop one of our best beach bag picks up ahead.
