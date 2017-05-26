13 Straw Hats That Are Far From Basic

Unfortunately, finding the ideal straw hat isn't that simple, especially since most versions tend fall into one of two camps: a stiff panama hat that's basically a glorified straw fedora, or a ludicrously floppy option that's really only suitable at the Kentucky Derby. Shading your face is important, of course, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice aesthetics. So, we made it our mission to find the perfect medium: something that looks a little more cool and a little less Sabrina (referencing the iconic remake, bien sûr).