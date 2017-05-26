13 Straw Hats That Are Far From Basic

Ah, vacation. The perfect time to pack all up the items you never get to wear the other 300-or-so days of the year. Your empty suitcase often starts with an impractical cut-out swimsuit that cost a few dollars too many, lace-up espadrilles that are too clunky back home but are somehow fine on European cobblestone streets, and of course, a wide-brimmed straw hat that's a prime prop for beachside photos.
Unfortunately, finding the ideal straw hat isn't that simple, especially since most versions tend fall into one of two camps: a stiff panama hat that's basically a glorified straw fedora, or a ludicrously floppy option that's really only suitable at the Kentucky Derby. Shading your face is important, of course, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice aesthetics. So, we made it our mission to find the perfect medium: something that looks a little more cool and a little less Sabrina (referencing the iconic remake, bien sûr).
For your upcoming getaway, whether it be the Italian coast, the Hamptons, or a blow-up pool in the backyard, the 13 options ahead are beyond vacation-ready. Hats off to that!