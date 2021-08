If you plan on hitting the beach or pool in the coming weeks, we recommend a few crucial essentials for your look: a swimsuit , some sunglasses sandals , and a good sun hat . Sure, a hat may seem like a superfluous accessory since you'll also be slathering on the SPF — but, on top of adding an additional layer of sun protection, hats can help keep you cool while pulling your whole beach getup together. The trouble is finding the best beach hats that don't look over the top. Good thing there's a sea of chic-and-affordable options floating around the internet, so we were able to pull together a guide to some of the best low-key beach hats that are cute, comfy, and easily packed. Think everything from classic baseball caps for the athletic types to straw hats for those who want to channel a Euro-boating look and even printed silk headscarves that your great grandmother would stan — plus, a handful of other perfect top-offs for your beach-ready noggin. Keep scrolling to shop.