16 Baseball Caps That Are Totally Meghan Markle-Approved

Few people have more influence over our shopping habits than Meghan Markle. So when the former Duchess of Sussex was spotted just days ago wearing her most casual look yet — a black jersey T-shirt, James Perse army green joggers, Stan Smiths, and a royal blue baseball cap — you can bet that we quickly turned to our closets (and the world of e-commerce) to recreate the laid back L.A. ensemble. And luckily, we already owned the majority of items spotted on the former royal. T-shirts: Check! Joggers: Check! Stan Smiths: Obviously, check! The only item not already a staple in our isolation wardrobes, probably due to a premature and slightly over-zealous closet clean-out, is a baseball cap