Meghan Markle’s Baseball Cap Marks The Beginning Of A New Era

It’s only been a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry swapped out their Sussex digs for a house in the Hollywood Hills, but they already look like L.A. locals.
Yesterday, on what was only the couples’ second venture outside since arriving in L.A., they were spotted delivering food house-to-house for Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that aims to provide healthy meals for people suffering from serious illnesses, including those affected by COVID-19.
As members of Britain’s royal family, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been involved with charities. Less standard for the couple was their outfits.
Typically, we expect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be dressed to the nines, Markle in Givenchy couture and Harry in his finest military attire. On the rare occasion that we have seen the pair wearing something casual, like for instance, during their two royal tours, first in Australia and New Zealand, and again in South Africa, they’ve both still managed to make it a fashion moment, with Meghan Markle often in designer sundresses and her favorite Castañer espadrilles.
Back in January, the couple was spotted wearing matching beanies, marking the beginning of a shift in style that matched their transition to non-royal life. Now, the two are now trading in their fascinators and crowns for baseball caps; Harry’s, a logo-free vintage design, and Markle’s, a Project Angel Food hat.
Markle was also wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, James Perse army green joggers, Stan Smiths, and a construction-style face mask. Prince Harry looked equally as laid-back in a gray T-shirt, faded black khakis, a DIY bandana mask, and chestnut-colored chukka boots. Apparently, Harry, who is usually seen in dress shoes thanks to an upbringing in palaces and prestigious boarding schools, hasn’t yet discovered the magic of sneakers. But while his footwear still errs on the formal side, his (and Markle’s) choice of headwear is anything but royal-approved.
Maybe it’s just that, like us, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t felt the need to dress up since being quarantined at home, but we can’t help but think that the duo’s newfound casual dress style is a statement, one that’s meant to bid goodbye to royalty, and say hello to normal life.
