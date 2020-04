Meghan Markle’s Go-To Pumps Are 50% Off

The shoes in question are Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps, and they have been her wardrobe staple for years. She owns them in not one, not two, but three colors (nude, black, and navy, to be exact). From the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee (Prince Harry’s childhood best friend and baby Archie’s godfather) and Daisy Jenks, to which she wore a very affordable and stylish Club Monaco ensemble, to her many royal tour soirees in New Zealand, Markle’s Deneuve pumps have long-since been an integral part of the 38-year-old’s wardrobe. And now, for a fraction of the price, they can be just as present in yours as well.