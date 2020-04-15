Meghan Markle’s Go-To Pumps Are 50% Off

If we had to guess the last thing on your mind right now, we would likely say high heels. After all, when your days consist of traveling from your bed to the fridge and back to the bed again, why would you bother with the pain and suffering that comes with wearing stilettos? Platforms maybe, but really, any shoes are a stretch.
With that being said, when Meghan Markle’s favorite pair of heels — which would normally cost $750 — go on sale, all rules go out the window. Royal or not, the former Duchess of Sussex still has serious influence over our buying habits — maybe even more so now that she’s heading back to Hollywood.
Advertisement
The shoes in question are Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps, and they have been her wardrobe staple for years. She owns them in not one, not two, but three colors (nude, black, and navy, to be exact). From the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee (Prince Harry’s childhood best friend and baby Archie’s godfather) and Daisy Jenks, to which she wore a very affordable and stylish Club Monaco ensemble, to her many royal tour soirees in New Zealand, Markle’s Deneuve pumps have long-since been an integral part of the 38-year-old’s wardrobe. And now, for a fraction of the price, they can be just as present in yours as well.
While supplies last (which probably won’t be for long), you can purchase Markle’s beloved Aquazzura Deneuve pumps in nude for 50% off during Shopbop’s “Treat Yourself To A Break Sale.” Unfortunately, sizes are dwindling, and the longer you wait, the less likely you’ll be able to get your hands on the former royal’s favorite pumps.
If, by chance, someone else beats you to the punch, don’t give up hope just yet. Other retailers are also offering discounts. Ahead, shop the lowest prices on Meghan Markle’s Deneuve pumps while you can. And remember, there will come a time when heels aren’t at the bottom of our list of priorities. We’re willing to bet that when that time comes, these are the shoes you’ll want waiting by the front door.
Advertisement