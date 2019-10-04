It's royal tour time, people, and if you followed along with the last Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vacation, you know exactly what comes next: a whole slew of new Meghan-approved looks to marvel over. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Windsor Castle with baby Archie (and likely a dozen or so designer suitcases) to jet off on a 10 day-long trip around Africa. And if the contents of her luggage the last time around (i.e., 114 pieces) are any indication, we're in for a treat.
On the first two days alone, Markle's worn some stellar looks, from an olive-colored Staud dress with under-$100 Sam Edelman flats to a $120 Madewell jean jacket and her favorite pair of black skinny jeans (casual). But that's not even the best part. The actress-turned-duchess is apparently taking a page from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's book and recycling some of her favorite looks for tour #2. Follow along as we document all of Meghan Markle's best outfits as Britain's most beloved family travels from Cape Town to Johannesburg.