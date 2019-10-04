On the first two days alone, Markle's worn some stellar looks, from an olive-colored Staud dress with under-$100 Sam Edelman flats to a $120 Madewell jean jacket and her favorite pair of black skinny jeans (casual). But that's not even the best part. The actress-turned-duchess is apparently taking a page from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's book and recycling some of her favorite looks for tour #2. Follow along as we document all of Meghan Markle's best outfits as Britain's most beloved family travels from Cape Town to Johannesburg.